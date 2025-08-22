BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 262 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Copart by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Copart by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,751,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,958,000 after acquiring an additional 81,971 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Copart by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 158,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Copart Trading Up 0.1%

CPRT opened at $47.68 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.59.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

