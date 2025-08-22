BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 15,420 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,420 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 33,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:IR opened at $77.3820 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.50. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

