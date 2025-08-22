BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 73.7% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $81.1970 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

