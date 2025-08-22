BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Position in Globe Life Inc. $GL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,742 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Globe Life by 140.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Globe Life by 792.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 25.4% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 33,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $4,511,079.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,758,076.78. The trade was a 40.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $1,767,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,770.86. The trade was a 27.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,793. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $139.6260 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.74.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cfra Research raised shares of Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.45.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

