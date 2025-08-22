BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,106,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,459 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,878,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,318,000 after purchasing an additional 939,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,422,000 after acquiring an additional 336,747 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,730,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,581,000 after acquiring an additional 414,360 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $61.1990 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.99. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $62.46.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.57.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

