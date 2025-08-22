BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.12 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,019 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $262.27 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.92 and its 200-day moving average is $260.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

