BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 177.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 55,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 157,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,398,000 after buying an additional 50,524 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $258.9290 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.41 and a 200-day moving average of $240.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.31 and a 52-week high of $282.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

