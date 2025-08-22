BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $KYN

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,677,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,346,000 after buying an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 22.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 25,044 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $2,450,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $128,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.5%

KYN opened at $12.3150 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

In related news, President James C. Baker purchased 25,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president owned 836,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,199,688. This trade represents a 3.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 77,050 shares of company stock valued at $952,740 in the last ninety days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.