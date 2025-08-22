BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 480 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 633,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,904,000 after buying an additional 29,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,594,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,740,000 after purchasing an additional 105,098 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,288.39. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $212.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $190.3420 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.62. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.40 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.