Belden Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%.

Belden has a dividend payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Belden to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Belden Price Performance

BDC opened at $124.2980 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.28. Belden has a 1 year low of $83.18 and a 1 year high of $132.99.

About Belden

Belden ( NYSE:BDC ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Belden had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $671.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Belden has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Belden will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Stories

