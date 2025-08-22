Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAYRY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.1%

BAYRY stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

