Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF $DIVI

Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc increased its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC raised its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC raised its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIVI opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

