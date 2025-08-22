Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Melius started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $108.9850 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.88. The company has a market capitalization of $464.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.