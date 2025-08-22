Barclays Cuts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $281.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $287.00 to $281.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.06.

Get Progressive alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Progressive

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $248.9740 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.33. Progressive has a twelve month low of $228.54 and a twelve month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $1,509,141.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,703.04. This trade represents a 18.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,556 shares of company stock worth $27,306,166. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 210.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.