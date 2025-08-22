Bank of America Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $278.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $295.00 to $278.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Westpark Capital raised their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.92.

Get Workday alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Workday Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Workday stock opened at $227.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.98. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. Workday has a 1-year low of $205.33 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%.The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,675. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.96. This trade represents a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523 over the last ninety days. 19.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 136.4% during the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.