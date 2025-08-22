Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,608,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 15,553.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 781,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,991,000 after purchasing an additional 776,895 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $52,178,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,376,000 after buying an additional 339,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $20,505,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cfra Research raised shares of Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.45.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 33,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $4,511,079.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,758,076.78. The trade was a 40.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 28,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $4,081,363.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,845.05. This trade represents a 48.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,722 shares of company stock worth $11,733,793 over the last three months. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $139.6260 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

