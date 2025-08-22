Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.03 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 456,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,106,000 after purchasing an additional 129,303 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 514,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,668,000 after purchasing an additional 117,761 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $275.4370 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.92 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%.The firm's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.700-9.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $576,680.71. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $390.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

