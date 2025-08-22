Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 626 Shares of DaVita Inc. $DVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 207.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 20.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 149,858 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 27,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $137.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.55 and its 200 day moving average is $144.38. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.07 and a 52 week high of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.25. DaVita had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 369.39%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $352,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,700. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $148.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

