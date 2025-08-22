Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Insider Daniel Draper Sells 4,305 Shares of Stock

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Draper sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $420,038.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,366.33. This trade represents a 20.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:AXS opened at $98.8130 on Friday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $74.68 and a one year high of $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.17.
Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.
