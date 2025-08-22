Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Insider Daniel Draper Sells 4,305 Shares of Stock

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Draper sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $420,038.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,366.33. This trade represents a 20.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AXS opened at $98.8130 on Friday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $74.68 and a one year high of $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.17.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axis Capital from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axis Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,513,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Axis Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

