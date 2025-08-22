Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as high as C$1.68. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 10,631 shares changing hands.

Augusta Gold Stock Down 0.6%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.16, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$100.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. The company is primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates Bullfrog Project, located in Beatty town of Las Vegas, Nevada.

