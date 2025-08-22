Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

ATLC opened at $62.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $938.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.93. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average is $53.07.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $393.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.87 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 8.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $124,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,529.88. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Atlanticus by 151.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Atlanticus by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

