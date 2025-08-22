Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ARIS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Capital One Financial cut Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $23.7470 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $124.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 64.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 7,114.3% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 478.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 303.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

