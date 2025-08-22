Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASC

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE ASC opened at $11.3570 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.05. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.48%.The business had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 205.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 545.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.