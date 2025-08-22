Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $61.1250 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $62.61.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

