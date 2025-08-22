Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.00. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 122 shares traded.
Arch Therapeutics Stock Down 100.0%
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.
About Arch Therapeutics
Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.
