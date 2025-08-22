Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,395 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

GSLC stock opened at $124.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.97. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $94.88 and a 12-month high of $126.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

