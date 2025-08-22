Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $870,000 in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Expand Energy stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.97. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $123.35. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 244.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 589.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Expand Energy from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp set a $135.00 price objective on Expand Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Roth Capital lowered Expand Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expand Energy from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $127.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,684,060.16. The trade was a 3.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,981,299.90. This represents a 1.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

