Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 123.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICSH opened at $50.6650 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

