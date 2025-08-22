Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $4,266,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 309,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,702,237.71. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of COR stock opened at $303.3590 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $309.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.54 and its 200-day moving average is $280.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.