APA Corporation $APA Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in APA were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 2,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in APA by 499.2% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in APA by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $20.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. APA Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $29.47.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

