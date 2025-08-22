Analyzing Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) & Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) and Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Karat Packaging pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Packaging Corporation of America pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Karat Packaging pays out 113.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Packaging Corporation of America pays out 49.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Karat Packaging has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Karat Packaging is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Karat Packaging has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Packaging Corporation of America has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 3 1 0 2.25 Packaging Corporation of America 0 4 1 1 2.50

Karat Packaging currently has a consensus price target of $31.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 26.87%. Packaging Corporation of America has a consensus price target of $215.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2.38%. Given Karat Packaging’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than Packaging Corporation of America.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Karat Packaging and Packaging Corporation of America”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging $422.63 million 1.19 $29.98 million $1.59 15.70 Packaging Corporation of America $8.38 billion 2.26 $805.10 million $10.02 21.00

Packaging Corporation of America has higher revenue and earnings than Karat Packaging. Karat Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Packaging Corporation of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Karat Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Packaging Corporation of America shares are held by institutional investors. 66.2% of Karat Packaging shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Packaging Corporation of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Karat Packaging and Packaging Corporation of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging 7.25% 20.26% 10.65% Packaging Corporation of America 10.47% 20.08% 10.04%

Summary

Packaging Corporation of America beats Karat Packaging on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand. The company also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. It offers its products to national and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Chino, California.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on transportation assets, such as rail cars, and trucks. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

