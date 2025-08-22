Analyzing Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) & Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) and Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Corebridge Financial has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radian Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Radian Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corebridge Financial -1.80% 22.06% 0.74% Radian Group 45.62% 13.25% 6.88%

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Radian Group pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Corebridge Financial pays out -157.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Radian Group pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Corebridge Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Radian Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Radian Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

98.3% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Radian Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Radian Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Corebridge Financial and Radian Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corebridge Financial 0 3 8 0 2.73 Radian Group 0 4 0 0 2.00

Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus target price of $40.70, indicating a potential upside of 19.58%. Radian Group has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.89%. Given Corebridge Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than Radian Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Radian Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corebridge Financial $19.58 billion 0.94 $2.23 billion ($0.61) -55.80 Radian Group $1.29 billion 3.63 $604.44 million $3.97 8.72

Corebridge Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Radian Group. Corebridge Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radian Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corebridge Financial beats Radian Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, private placement variable universal life and annuities products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting. The Homegenius segment offers title services, including a suite of insurance and non-insurance titles; tax and title data, centralized recording, document retrieval, and default curative title services; deed and property reports; closing and settlement services; mortgage underwriting and processing; escrow; appraisal management; and real estate brokerage. This segment also provides real estate valuation products and services; asset management services for managing real estate owned properties, which includes a web-based workflow solution; and a suite of real estate technology products and services to facilitate real estate transactions, such as proprietary platforms as a service solution. It serves mortgage originators, such as mortgage bankers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks; and consumers, mortgage lenders, mortgage and real estate investors, government-sponsored enterprises, real estate brokers and agents, and corporations for their employees. The company was formerly known as CMAC Investment Corp. and changed its name to Radian Group Inc. in June 1999. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

