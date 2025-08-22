Analysts Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target at $33.88

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.8824.

WMG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $36.64.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 39.95% and a net margin of 4.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 528.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.