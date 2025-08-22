Analysts Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Target Price at $35.40

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 489.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.0250 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.28%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

