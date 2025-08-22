Analysts Set Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Target Price at $13.71

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.7143.

PRCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Porch Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Porch Group from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Porch Group Stock Performance

PRCH stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 2.72.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 12.82%.The firm had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. Porch Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan R. Pickerill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 182,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,004.16. This trade represents a 17.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,078,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,716,115.20. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $2,032,700. Company insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,810,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Porch Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,891,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,507,000 after buying an additional 1,897,816 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,550,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,607,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Porch Group by 4,365.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,682,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 1,644,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

