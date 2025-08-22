Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) versus NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Critical Review

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ambarella and NVE”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $284.86 million 9.83 -$117.13 million ($2.49) -26.51 NVE $25.88 million 11.78 $15.06 million $3.00 21.00

Profitability

NVE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ambarella and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -32.73% -17.50% -14.43% NVE 57.71% 23.16% 22.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ambarella and NVE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 0 4 8 0 2.67 NVE 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ambarella currently has a consensus target price of $83.6364, indicating a potential upside of 26.68%. Given Ambarella’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ambarella is more favorable than NVE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Ambarella shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of NVE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ambarella has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions are used in automotive cameras, such as automotive video recorders, electronic mirrors, front advanced driver assistance system camera, cabin monitoring system and driver monitoring system camera, and central domain controllers for autonomous vehicle; enterprise and public class, and home security camera; and robotics and industrial application, including identification/authentication cameras, robotic products, and sensing cameras, as well as cameras for the enterprise, home, public spaces, and consumer leisure comprising wearable body cameras, sports action cameras, social media cameras, drones for capturing aerial video or photographs, video conferencing, and virtual reality applications. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position, rotation, or speed for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for power conversion and industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market; and DC-to-DC convertors for use in power conversion systems and industrial networks for the IIoT. In addition, it undertakes contracts for research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

