Ali Behbahani Sells 4,828,206 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,828,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.01, for a total value of $48,282.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,671,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,717.94. This represents a 24.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ali Behbahani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, Ali Behbahani sold 14,671,794 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.01, for a total value of $146,717.94.

ADAP opened at $0.0585 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.18. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $0.0520 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 260.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.00 to $0.46 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28,526 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,483,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 492.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58,787 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94,623 shares during the period. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

