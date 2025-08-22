Algert Global LLC Sells 14,320 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,320 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 25.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $1,818,957.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,626,147.37. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.50 per share, with a total value of $467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 82,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,359,718.50. The trade was a 2.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,112 shares of company stock worth $3,422,651. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 target price on Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.40.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $244.4550 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

