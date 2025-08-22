Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Algert Global LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 132.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,120 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BE opened at $44.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,118.78 and a beta of 3.28. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $401.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.23 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $25,573.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 108,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,588.96. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $92,440.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 232,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,093,935.60. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,522 shares of company stock worth $3,580,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

