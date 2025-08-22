Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Affirm and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Affirm to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Affirm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Affirm from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.74.

AFRM stock opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. Affirm has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47.

In other news, COO Michael Linford sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 109,840 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,200. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $912,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,272 shares of company stock valued at $14,798,557 in the last 90 days. 11.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,195,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,898,000 after buying an additional 922,813 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Affirm by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,389,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,899,000 after acquiring an additional 808,455 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Affirm by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,198,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,561,000 after acquiring an additional 538,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after purchasing an additional 254,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Affirm by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

