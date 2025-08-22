Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,649 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,000. SPS Commerce accounts for about 1.5% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 765,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 191,740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 481,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,414 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $113.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.99. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $203.86.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.88 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

