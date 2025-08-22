Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Grows Holdings in Alkermes plc $ALKS

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALKS. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1,071.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,206.72. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.08.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

