Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC

Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wormser Freres Gestion acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $131.9580 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

