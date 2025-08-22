9,577 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $APLS Purchased by Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,938.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 123,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,694. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 137,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $2,775,418.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,912.27. This represents a 28.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,832 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $171.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.91 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 116.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

