3,000 Shares in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB Purchased by Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc

Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,022,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,368,000 after acquiring an additional 900,071 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,787,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,156,000 after acquiring an additional 632,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,927,000 after acquiring an additional 560,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,119,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,544,000 after acquiring an additional 76,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in W.R. Berkley by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,949,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen lowered W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $72.4920 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.66.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

