2,637 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,188.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 213.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 115.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.84, for a total value of $104,434.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,427.24. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $594,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 157,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,195,268.94. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 630,323 shares of company stock valued at $118,661,105. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $192.7840 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $74.88 and a one year high of $219.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.01 and a beta of 1.84.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The firm had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

