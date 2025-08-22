20,000 Shares in Diageo plc $DEO Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Diageo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $114.3990 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $96.45 and a 1 year high of $142.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.5192 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 46.42%.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.