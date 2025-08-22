1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 38,500 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $123,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $1,110,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $800.00 target price on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 target price on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 target price (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $837.69.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $763.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $773.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $673.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.52, a P/E/G ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.36. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52 week low of $346.71 and a 52 week high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 7,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.10, for a total value of $5,919,039.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,417,953.80. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.29, for a total value of $8,312,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,053,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,744,696.78. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,654,451 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

