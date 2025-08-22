18,000 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,781,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 747,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 889.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 369,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,618,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after buying an additional 57,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1,991.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8%

IRT stock opened at $17.1360 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $161.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.78 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.195-1.215 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

