Summit Financial LLC Buys 177,241 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4,481.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,241 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 109,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $79.64 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $80.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average is $71.65.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.